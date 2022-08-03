Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Name Price To Barcelona For Cesar Azpzilicueta and Marcos Alonso

Long rumored to be joining the Catalan club, reports from Spain have stated that Chelsea have set a price to Barcelona for both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. 

The Spanish duo are pushing for an exit from England and have made their desire to join Barcelona abundantly clear. There has been little movement on either transfer, though Chelsea's reported naming of a price tag might set things in motion in the coming days. 

Marcos Alonso

On Tuesday, reports from Spanish outlet Sport discussed the latest news surrounding these two transfers. According to Sport, the West London club are looking for €25 million from Barcelona for the duo, a figure that the Catalans are reluctant to meet. 

Barcelona are looking to get these deals done for less than €20 million. They are also looking to press forward in negotiations this week but know this may be hard, given the difference in current valuation between the two clubs. 

Cesar Azpilicueta

The Spanish club know that the two defenders only have a year left on their deal and have a strong desire to join, making them reluctant to meet Chelsea's asking price. They also hope to strengthen their leverage by having the two spurn any other interested clubs.

Barcelona would like to negotiate for the two separately. They believe Chelsea are waiting to bring in replacements before sanctioning an exit so, with Marc Cucurella set to arrive imminently and Kyle Walker-Peters heavily linked, movement is possible in the coming days. 

