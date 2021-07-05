Report: Chelsea Tell AS Roma How Much They Have to Pay to Bring Emerson Back to Rome

All roads lead to Rome for Emerson as the Blues name their fee.

Chelsea have told AS Roma how much they expect the Italians to pay if they wish to bring Emerson Palmieri back to his former club this summer, according to reports.

Emerson is the likely replacement for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola at Euro 2020 and could be his brought in as his cover at AS Roma too.

According to Angelo Magiante of Sky Sport Italia, AS Roma have been in contact with Chelsea for Emerson's return to Rome and the Blues have named their price.

Emerson is in line to play for Italy in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Chelsea have requested that Jose Mourinho's Roma pay €25 million to secure the services of the Italian this summer.

It has been reported that the Chelsea man is set to take matters into his own hands to secure a move away from London this summer and the injury to Spinazzola could help Emerson put himself in the shop window as he is in line to play the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Thomas Tuchel is 'keen to sell' the wide player, with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso ahead of Emerson in the pecking order at Chelsea.

Inter Milan, Lazio and Napoli are all interested in the Italian, who will be looking to impress in the final stages of the tournament but it appears that Roma could be in the lead for his signature, having already been in contact with Chelsea.

If he impresses at the tournament, the race for Emerson will hot up allowing Chelsea to demand a bigger fee Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

However, Napoli are already planning a move for the wide player and could make their first bid soon.

If Emerson impresses for Italy at Euro 2020, his price could increase as Chelsea look to offload players this summer.

It remains to be seen where Emerson will end up next season, but all roads lead to Rome for the Italian as he is set to depart Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube