Report: Chelsea & Napoli Are Close to Reaching an Agreement for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be about to depart Stamford Bridge this summer with Napoli showing a lot of interest in him.

Chelsea currently have the most expensive goalkeeper in world football and he isn't even a starter.

The Blues signed the Spaniard from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a reported fee of £72million.

However, he didn't have a great start to life at Stamford Bridge and he was soon replaced by Edouard Mendy.

Last season was also one to forget for Kepa as he missed the final penalty against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Due to his lack of game, the Spaniard is wanting to leave Stamford Bridge and one side seems the keenest on bringing him in this summer.

According to Italian journalist Di Marzio, Chelsea and Napoli are 'closer' than ever to reaching an agreement for the loan of Kepa.

The clubs have reached an agreement over the Spaniard's salary. Chelsea are expected to pay 3/4 of Kepa's wages. Optimism is growing that a deal can be completed.

If Kepa does leave this summer, which is looking very likely, then Todd Boehly will need to sign a solid number two this window so Mendy can have a rest.

