Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Agent Over Rudiger Contract Extension

September 27, 2021
Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Agent Over Antonio Rudiger Contract Extension

Chelsea are negotiating with the agent of Antonio Rudiger over a possible contract extension, according to reports. 

The 28-year-old's current deal is set to expire in June 2022, with the Blues keen to extend his time at the club. 

He has also attracted interest from other top teams around Europe, amid rumours he wants to leave the West London side. 

sipa_33154818

According to CBS Sports, Chelsea are in contact with his agent about a potential new contract.

They will first finalise the extension of Andreas Christensen's deal before working on the German's future at the club.

Rudiger joined the Blues back in 2017 and has established himself as one of the side's top performers, particularly in their Champions League winning run last season.

It is believed the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus are interested in securing his services, but Chelsea are still likely to retain him.

sipa_34757574

Since joining five years ago, Rudiger has amassed 157 appearances for the Blues and has scored eight times.

He is also the holder of various winners' medals, including the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup.

There have been various rumours over his future in recent weeks, with some sources suggesting he is staying and others hinting that he could leave the club next summer after five years in Blue.

The German international has made eight appearances so far this season, with a total of five clean sheets to his name.

Chelsea next face Juventus in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

