Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Jules Kounde & Have 'Advanced the Signing' Ahead of Summer Move

Chelsea are negotiating with Jules Kounde and have 'already advanced signing' him this summer from Sevilla, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge last summer but a move never happened.

As per Sport via Sport Witness, a move for next summer is edging ever closer as Chelsea are negotiating with the player.

imago1008604075h

The report states that Chelsea have been 'negotiating with him' for a year now and 'already have advanced his signing' for the summer window.

This comes after it was reported that Kounde was 'very upset' when his move to Stamford Bridge was blocked last summer.

Read More

However, he could be granted athe transfer soon as it was reported that the Blues are looking to agree a deal with him before the summer.

imago1009037100h

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, and all linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, Tuchel is keen to sign the centre-back and bolster his defensive options.

It has recently been reported that Kounde is still very keen on a move to Chelsea after he already has an 'agreement with Chelsea' for a possible future move and could join Tuchel's side at the end of the season.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

imago1008809169h (2)
