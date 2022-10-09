Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Chelsea are negotiating with Mason Mount for a new contract, as he enters the final months of his current deal.

Mason Mount embodies everything that's positive about Chelsea's academy in Cobham. How a player can grow in the academy and break into the first team is a perfect example for the youth players, and the club will be hoping to tie him down to a new deal.

Mount delivered two assists yesterday with his first goal involvements of the season against Wolves, and will be expected to kick on in the coming games before the World Cup begins in November.

The midfielder is entering the final 20 months of his current deal, and Chelsea are keen to tie him down.

Mason Mount

Chelsea are in negotiations to extend Mason Mount's contract.

According to Simon Phillips, negotiations are ongoing in terms of a new Mason Mount contract at Chelsea, and the club are confident he will commit his long-term future to the club and sign a new deal.

There is a way to go in the deal, and he will receive a deal similar to what Reece James got when the time comes and everything is signed sealed and delivered. The midfielder wants to stay at the club, and there is a confidence that a deal will be done.

Mason Mount

There is confidence that Mason Mount will extend.

Chelsea have identified possible replacements in the event a deal doesn't get done in Lorenzo Pellegrini and Yeremy Pino, but they will only be explored if Mason Mount does not sign a new deal.

The player is expected to commit his long term future to his boyhood club.

