Report: Chelsea Negotiations Over Saul Niguez in 'Very Hot' Stage

The midfielder is on his way to Chelsea.

Chelsea's deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has now reached a 'very hot' stage, according to reports.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

As per AS via Sport Witness, Chelsea have been in talks over the transfer for days and the negotiations have reached a hot stage.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

The report continues to state that Saul wants to leave Atletico this summer as he feels he has lost importance under manager Diego Simeone, being utilised as a wing-back rather than a central midfielder.

It is believed that Thomas Tuchel would use Saul as the fourth choice rotation midfielder if he moves to Chelsea.

The clubs are discussing a loan move and whether there would be an option to purchase Saul next summer, with the possibility of the clubs including an obligation to buy.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

It was previously reported that Saul has been offered to Chelsea on loan with an option to buy set at in between £34 million and £40 million.

With N'Golo Kante's injury concerns and the mass amount of games that the Blues will play this season, Saul could come in on a temporary move.

What Thomas Tuchel said on his squad amid potential new additions

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have," said Tuchel. "It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America."

