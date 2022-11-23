Report: Chelsea 'Not Favorites' For Jude Bellingham

The future of Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is a constant topic of discussion within the footballing world and rightly so. It is expected that he will depart the German club this summer, with sides across the world lining up for his services.

Chelsea are expected to be interested in the young Englishman, though reports on Tuesday from Matt Law are not exactly optimistic regarding the Blues' rumored pursuit of him.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Law reported that owner Todd Boehly was in Qatar to watch Bellingham's performance against Iran, after having put in lots of effort to form relationships with the 19-year-old's representatives in recent weeks.

Chelsea will be involved in the fight for his signature but they will not be favorites, given the progress made by sides like Liverpool and Real Madrid in the past.

Bellingham is expected to hold talks with the Dortmund hierarchy regarding his future following the World Cup, which may provide a bit more clarity to fans across the world where his club future may lie.

