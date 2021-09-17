Report: Chelsea 'Not Forgetting' Jules Kounde Ahead of January Transfer Window

Chelsea are 'not forgetting' Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as they look to fill the 'gap' in Thomas Tuchel's defence, according to reports.

The defender was set to sign for Chelsea in the summer transfer window but a deal didn't transpire.

As per La Colina de Nervion, the Blues could go back in for Kounde in January.

The report discusses the 'vacancies' in Chelsea's defence since Kurt Zouma's departure to West Ham whilst Thiago Silva is 'not expected' to continue at Chelsea next season.

Therefore, there is a 'gap' for Kounde to slot into in Tuchel's defence and the club 'are not forgetting' the defender with the January market still to come.

It was previously reported that the French defender remained a 'major target' for Chelsea despite a summer setback.

Sevilla had 'changed the goalposts' on Deadline Day and raised their asking price for the French international, a price that Chelsea were not prepared to meet.

Photo by Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

The La Liga club saw Chelsea sell Zouma to West Ham in a deal worth £29.8 million and demanded that the west London club met Kounde's release clause, which the club were unwilling to do.

It remains to be seen as to if Chelsea will make a move for the 22-year-old when the window re-opens in January but with his relationship with the Spanish club fractured, a move could happen.



