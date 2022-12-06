Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Not Giving Up On Rafael Leao Pursuit

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Not Giving Up On Rafael Leao Pursuit

Chelsea are not giving up on their pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Rafael Leao has been a target for Chelsea since the summer when they had a late bid rejected for him worth around £70million, and they are not ready to give up the fight for him as of yet.

AC Milan are confident Leao will sign a new contract when he returns from the World Cup with Portugal, but Chelsea are still hoping they can cause a bit of friction in the situation and swoop in.

Leao was impressive for Portugal again tonight, and scored a great goal as they won 6-1.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea will not give up on Rafael Leao.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are not giving upon their chase of Rafael Leao, even if AC Milan believe he will sign a new deal in the coming months.

The AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli stated recently that he is waiting for good news regarding the situation surrounding the contract of Rafael Leao, but Chelsea are not giving up on the situation.

Leao is a main target. The Portuguese winger has been a main target since the new owners took over, and Chelsea believe they can make some waves and sign the player.

The future of Leao is expected to become a bit more clear in the weeks after the World Cup ends, and it will be a situation that Chelsea and maybe some clubs like Manchester United will be keeping a firm eye on.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Morocco Vs Spain

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Are Trying To Complete The Signing Of Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Nicolo Barella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Nicolo Barella From Inter Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Fernandes
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Portugal vs Switzerland

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have New Competition For Josko Gvardiol Signing

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Denzel Dumfries Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Are Now Leading The Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett