Report: Chelsea Not Giving Up On Rafael Leao Pursuit

Rafael Leao has been a target for Chelsea since the summer when they had a late bid rejected for him worth around £70million, and they are not ready to give up the fight for him as of yet.

AC Milan are confident Leao will sign a new contract when he returns from the World Cup with Portugal, but Chelsea are still hoping they can cause a bit of friction in the situation and swoop in.

Leao was impressive for Portugal again tonight, and scored a great goal as they won 6-1.

Chelsea will not give up on Rafael Leao. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are not giving upon their chase of Rafael Leao, even if AC Milan believe he will sign a new deal in the coming months.

The AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli stated recently that he is waiting for good news regarding the situation surrounding the contract of Rafael Leao, but Chelsea are not giving up on the situation.

Leao is a main target. The Portuguese winger has been a main target since the new owners took over, and Chelsea believe they can make some waves and sign the player.

The future of Leao is expected to become a bit more clear in the weeks after the World Cup ends, and it will be a situation that Chelsea and maybe some clubs like Manchester United will be keeping a firm eye on.

