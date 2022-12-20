Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Not In Race For Arsenal Target Youri Tielemans

Chelsea are not currently in the race for Arsenal target Youri Tielemans.

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans has big chances to leave Leicester in 2023, but Chelsea are not currently set to rival Arsenal for the signature of the player.

Arsenal are the team who have been linked with Tielemans the most over the last few months, and recent reports suggested Chelsea were set to swoop in and hijack the deal.

Chelsea though are not thought to be currently in the deal.

Youri Tielemans

Chelsea are not in the race for Youri Tielemans.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are not currently set to rival Arsenal for the signing of Youri Tielemans from Leicester despite recent reports suggesting they are.

Tielemans is set to leave Leicester in 2023 with his contract expiring, and could leave as soon as January if a club agrees to pay Leicester a small fee. He would leave on a free in June otherwise.

Chelsea are looking for midfield solutions to solve the problem in the middle of the park currently burdening them, but Youri Tielemans is not thought to be the solution they are looking at.

Youri Tielemans

Arsenal currently lead the race for Youri Tielemans

Arsenal do have interest in the Belgian. A January move is looking quite likely, although the clubs priority may have changed with the injury to Gabriel Jesus at the World Cup.

No Chelsea interest as of now, but that is not to say there will never be interest as January draws closer.

