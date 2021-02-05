Report: Chelsea not interested in re-signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid this summer

Chelsea aren't looking to bring Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge in the summer despite the winger's struggles since his switch to Real Madrid amid reports linking the Galactico with a return to west London.

Since his move to Madrid for a reported sum of £130 million, the winger, who led Chelsea to two Premier League titles during his seven-year spell in west London, has been stuck in a vicious cycle, with injuries marring his time at the Spanish giants from day one.

It was reported recently by Defensa Central [via Madrid Zone], Chelsea want to re-sign the Belgian in the summer for a fee in the region of £40-50 million.

However, such claims have been denied by Pipe Sierra of Win Sports, who've reported that Chelsea aren't interested in signing Hazard at the end of the season and that Madrid aren't going to sell him either.

Hazard, 30, sealed a dream transfer to the La Liga champions after years of speculation just weeks after winning the Europa League with Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

It had been further reported by Defensa Central that there are people at Madrid who believe that Hazard is struggling with mental-health issues after being haunted by a storm of injuries and that the club will support him if he needs a psychologist to help him.

The attacker has started four of Madrid's last five matches, including Saturday's La Liga defeat to Levante, but missed training on Tuesday with muscular discomfort, putting in doubt his participation in Saturday's clash against Huesca.

Hazard netted 110 times for Chelsea in 352 competitive games across all competitions for the club since his move from Lille in 2012.

However, since swapping Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabéu, he's managed to score just 4 goals in 35 appearances for the Galacticos, with their being massive question marks about Hazard's fitness with the European Championships set to be kick off in mid-June.

A move back to Chelsea seems unlikely for the club legend, with the Blues boasting a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal, evident from the fact that the trio of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham were all named among the substitutes in their 1-0 win at Tottenham on Thursday evening.

