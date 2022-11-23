Report: Chelsea Not Interested In Signing Denis Zakaria Permanently

Denis Zakaria has had a rocky start to his career at Chelsea, and has failed to make a true impact in Graham Potter's team thus far. The loan has been a slight disaster, apart from one impressive Champions League performance.

The speculation has been around whether Chelsea would look to sign Zakaria permanently from Juventus next summer when his current loan expired in June, and that question looks to have been answered.

Reports are suggesting the club will not sign Zakaria permanently.

Chelsea are not interested in signing Denis Zakaria permanently. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Gazetta Dello Sport, Chelsea are not interested in signing Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on a permanent deal, and he is expected to return to Italy next summer when his loan expires.

Zakaria can't have imagined playing so little when he joined the club, but unfortunately he hasn't featured anywhere near enough for his or his clubs liking.

There was rumours the loan would be terminated in January, but Fabrizio Romano rubbished those claims, suggesting they would keep Zakaria until the summer at the very least.

Denis Zakaria is expected to return to Juventus in the summer. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Denis Zakaria has played in the EFL Cup against Manchester City and the Champions League against RB Salzburg, where he actually scored a goal in that game. They are his only appearances for Chelsea.

Chelsea are expected to allow Zakaria to return to his parent club, and are not at this very moment in time interested in making the deal a permanent deal.

