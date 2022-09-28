Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Not Scared Of Liverpool And Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Interest

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Chelsea are not scared of the interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid, and are prepared to fight to sign Jude Bellingham.

Todd Boehly and Chelsea are aware that they are trailing in the Jude Bellingham race next summer, but it has not put them off pursuing the player. Not in the slightest. 

Liverpool and Real Madrid have a head start, and possibly more of a pull than Chelsea, who are currently a club in transition. With that being said, they are a lot more successful over the last 20 years than Liverpool. Real Madrid is the big problem for Chelsea to overcome.

Last years European champions already convinced Aurelien Tchouameni to join this summer, could it be Jude Bellingham next?

Jude Bellingham is the target for a lot of English clubs.

According to the Telegraph, while Chelsea are aware of the fact Real Madrid and Liverpool are heavily interested and more advanced in terms of their pursuits of Jude Bellingham, they are still convinced they have opportunities to sign him.

Every major club in England has sights on the player, with each probably believing they have the chance to convince him to join. 

Jude Bellingham

Chelsea believe they can sign Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea are no exception, and despite Madrid and Liverpool being the front runners at the minute, a race isn't over until the finish line, and we're far from it at the moment.

It will in the end be Jude Bellingham's choice, but each club will present their project, and he will choose which one he thinks benefits him most.

All eyes on next summers transfer window, in what could be the biggest saga in a long time.

