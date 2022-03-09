Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Not Very Happy' With Barcelona Over Cesar Azpilicueta Pursuit

Chelsea are 'not very happy' with the way Barcelona have handled their pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta, and there could be consequences, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer on a free transfer when his contract expires. Chelsea have yet to agree an extension with the Spain international and Barcelona are growing increasingly confident of landing him. 

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 from Marseille and has an offer on the table from Barcelona, however he is yet to make a final decision on his future. 

imago1010231578h

Talks remain ongoing behind closed doors, Thomas Tuchel confirmed from the Blues' side, however his stay has been further complicated by Chelsea being put up for sale by Roman Abramovich. 

“Of course that’s a situation," responded Tuchel on the ownership issue affecting contract situations. "Maybe the bottom line is we cannot help it. It is what it is.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You never know, maybe it has a positive effect on the negotiation. Maybe it has a negative effect. We cannot predict. I would like not to predict or start predicting all scenarios because we just lose focus on it."

imago1010251773h (1)

As the summer nears, the likelihood of Azpilicueta leaving grows. But Barcelona's pursuit of the right-sided defender hasn't gone down well with Chelsea. 

As per Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are unhappy with the La Liga club, which could see them 'pull the plug' on a transfer. 

Chelsea are able to do this because they have an option to extend Azpilicueta's deal by a further year. 

It remains to be seen what offer Chelsea will make to keep their captain, but Barcelona have already nearly landed their first defender for the summer as Andreas Christensen nears an agreement to leave west London for Spain.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010005016h (1)
