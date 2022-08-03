Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Offer £50m+ For Brighton's Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have now offered a fee of £50 million to Brighton for Marc Cucurella, according to David Ornstein.

The deal is not yet completed as The Seagulls search for a suitable replacement ahead of their first game of the season against Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester City had previously been linked with the left-back, however, they were put off by the asking price, resulting in them withdrawing their interest.

Despite already having Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso at the club, The Blues look set to bring in Cucurella to bolster the squad.

Brighton are expected to accept the bid, with the Spaniard now favouring a move away from the Amex. As a result, Levi Colwill could be moving down south in return. 

Cucurella, 24, joined the Premier League side from Getafe last summer and he subsequently made 38 appearances last term. The Spanish international stood out in an established team.

Personal terms have already been agreed with Chelsea, so when a deal is finalised, he will travel straight to west London to complete a medical before meeting up with his new team.

