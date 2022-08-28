Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon

Despite a large majority of fans being heavily against it, Chelsea are trying their best to sign Everton's 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon.

The England youth international has only scored five goals in 64 games for the Toffees, not exactly the goalscoring forward that the Blues need.

However, Todd Boehly and his team seem adamant about him, already having multiple bids rejected by Frank Lampard's side.

Even though Everton have put their foot down, the Blues are apparently still pushing for his signature.

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have offered a player plus cash bid in their most recent attempt to sign Gordon.

The two players in question are Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher, who are yet to establish themselves in Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chelsea have also offered £25million cash for the 21-year-old forward, bringing the value of the entire deal to around £85million.

The Blues are said to value both Broja and Gallagher at £30million each, despite their impressive loan last campaign.

Finally, the report states that Everton are in the market for a 'pacy striker' and a central midfielder who can 'create and score goals'.

IMAGO / PA Images

Author Verdict

If this bid is true then someone at Chelsea has lost their mind. Fans were not happy with the first bid of £42million, never mind this crazy offer.

Gallagher and Broja both had more goals in their loan spells last season than Gordon does in his two seasons for Everton.

People thought that Everton were wrong to reject the Blues' first bid, but if they decline this, then they're even crazier than Chelsea.

He's a £30million player at best, the Toffees would get more than double that for him, a figure they desperately need to invest into their squad.

Who knows what is going to happen in this transfer saga. Surely if Everton reject this then Chelsea will walk away?

Read More Chelsea Stories