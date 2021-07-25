Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Offer Arsenal Route to Sign Tammy Abraham This Summer Amid £40M Price-Tag

Abraham is set to leave Chelsea this summer.
Chelsea have offered Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa a route to sign Tammy Abraham this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is believed to be surplus to requirements at Chelsea next season and likely to be heading for the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel and the German is looking to bring in a new world-class centre-forward to replace Abraham.

Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa are all showing interest, with the Gunners reportedly leading the race after making it clear they would match Abraham's £125,000-a-week wage demands

Chelsea have placed a £40 million price-tag on Abraham which it 'putting off' suitors, however the Blues have offered a compromise.

As per the Daily Express, Chelsea are 'willing' to let him leave on loan this summer with a view to a permanent deal next year.

No deal has been agreed with any club as of yet. Abraham's current deal expires in 2023 but he isn't in Tuchel's plans. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is 'keen' on the 23-year-old.

The Blues outcast has returned to pre-season training at Cobham but it now appears a matter of when, not if, regarding his departure time at Chelsea ahead of the summer window closing next month.

Chelsea have already sold several of their Academy graduates on permanent deals this summer with Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Lewis Bate completing switches to Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Leeds United respectively.

