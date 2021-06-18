Report: Chelsea Offer to Swap Players in Attempt to sign Achraf Hakimi

With both players suiting Simeone Inzaghi's system, and with Serie A experience, could this sweeten the deal for Achraf Hakimi?

Chelsea remain in talks with Inter Milan over the signing of Achraf Hakimi this summer and are now offering to swap players in order to bring the price down for the winger, according to reports.

Simeone Inzaghi's side are open to selling one of their stars just a few months after winning the Serie A in order to ease their financial worries and with Chelsea set to miss out on Romelu Lukaku, the Blues are keen to snap up his teammate Hakimi.

According to Goal, full backs Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta, who has spent the last season on loan at Genoa, are the players being offered as make-weights.

Marcos Alonso could leave Chelsea this summer, with Inter Milan a possible destination. Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Both the players are said to suit Inzaghi's system and have Serie A experience. Alonso has been a long-term target for Inter Milan whereas Zappacosta has impressed during his loan spell to put himself in the shop window this summer.

The purpose of the swap is to reduce Inter's asking price for Hakimi, as the club are currently holding out for as much £68.8 million for the Moroccan.

The swap deal is also designed to offload some players who are surplus to requirements, with Chelsea currently having three left-backs in the squad and Zappacosta on the wage list, who is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Zappacosta impressed on loan at Genoa last season Photo by IPA/Sipa US

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube