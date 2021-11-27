Report: Chelsea Offer for Federico Chiesa Would Be 'Very Tempting' to Juventus

If Chelsea were prepared to make an offer for Juventus' Federico Chiesa, as they were in summer, then it would be 'very tempting' to the Italian side, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues were reportedly set to make a monster bid of €100 million over summer to bring the Italian's services to Stamford Bridge.

Chiesa impressed many clubs over the summer months with his performances at Euro 2020 for Italy.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sport Witness, another bid for the 24-year-old would be 'very tempting' to Juventus.

Chiesa joined the Italian giants from Fiorentina in 2020 on a two-year loan deal, with a mandatory option to stay permanently in Turin.

If Chelsea were to make another offer of around €100 million, Juventus would welcome it, with their eyes on the economic benefits of the deal.

However, Thomas Tuchel's Blues did spent £97.5 million on striker Romelu Lukaku over the summer and are now sat in the drivers seat in the Premier League.

Therefore, fans may wonder whether another €100 million purchase is necessary.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

It is being reported that Chiesa isn't in 'complete harmony' with first team coach Massimiliano Allegri at the club and therefore could be interested in the move as well.

The two sides clashed recently in the Champions League as Allegri's team travelled to west London.

Thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner, the Blues won the tie 4-0.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube