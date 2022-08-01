Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Offer Swap Deal To Brighton For Marc Cucurella

The news of Chelsea's pursuit for Brighton fullback Marc Cucurella came out Monday morning, but with strong interest from Manchester City creating an obstacle, the Blues are attempting to gain the edge.

The Seagulls have set an asking price of £50m for the Spaniard and have currently stalled talks with City who reportedly sent an offer worth only £35m.

Marc Cucurella

Cucurella versus N'Golo Kante

Both of the clubs going for the Cucurella's signature are in need of left-back cover after Oleksandr Zinchenko departed the North-west side and the battle for his signature is expected to continue for the remainder of the transfer window. 

Whilst negotiations proceed with each of them, Chelsea have seemed to step up their interest with a new report via The Times journalist Gary Jacob, detailing that youngster Levi Colwill has been offered as part of any potential deal for the 24-year-old. 

There have been rumours regarding a possible exit for the Englishman all summer and one of the Premier League teams who had been looking towards him, had been Brighton.

Levi Colwill

Colwill in action for Huddersfield during his loan spell last season.

Therefore, the versatile centre back would expectantly put the West Londoners in a much more favourable position for Cucurella, should they both match his asking price, and beat City to the punch. 

