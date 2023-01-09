Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Offer To Meet Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix Loan Terms

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Chelsea have reportedly offered to meet the loan terms of Joao Felix set by Atletico Madrid. The player wants a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea have reportedly offered to meet the terms that Atletico Madrid desire for a loan deal for Joao Felix. Clubs have had a problem with the loan terms until now, but Chelsea are willing to pay them.

Felix has been offered to a number of clubs in the Premier League. Manchester United have interest, and Arsenal have had talks in recent days over a potential loan deal for the player.

Jorge Mendes has been trying to negotiate a move to the Premier League for his client.

Joao Felix

Chelsea have offered to meet Atletico Madrid's loan terms for Joao Felix.

According to Duncan Castles, Chelsea have offered to meet the terms Atletico Madrid desire for the loan of Joao Felix. Felix wants a move to the Premier League.

The Portuguese forward started for Atletico last night against Barcelona but there is a clear desire for him to leave the club. Atletico mirror that feeling as they feel it's best for both parties.

Chelsea may have offered to pay the terms as a reaction to their dismal performance last night against Manchester City. The squad needs a forward, and Joao Felix on his day is a top player.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix wants to move to the Premier League.

Arsenal remain interested and Manchester United's chances of signing the player remain open, but Chelsea are the first club to agree to pay the loan terms that Atletico want.

The next few days will be key in terms of this deal, but if Chelsea have agreed to pay the terms it is expected to move quickly.

