Report: Chelsea Offer Two Players for Everton’s Anthony Gordon

Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Everton's Anthony Gordon and they've offered two players as a part of the deal.

In the last week, Todd Boehly has stepped up Chelsea's interest in Everton starlet Anthony Gordon.

The Blues have had two bids rejected by the Merseyside club, the first one being worth £40million and the second being £45million.

Frank Lampard wants to keep the Scouser as a part of his team and they value him at £50million.

After losing Richarlison to Tottenham this summer, they don't want to lose another key player weeks before the transfer window shuts.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, this summer, Everton have shown a lot of interest in the likes of Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja.

In fact, a recent report claimed that the Albanian striker is still the Toffees' number one target this window.

Unfortunately for the Merseyside club, Thomas Tuchel wants to keep Broja and the Blues are set to offer him a new contract.

Football Insider are now reporting that Chelsea are readying a new offer for Gordon which includes two players plus cash.

Gilmour and Michy Batshuayi are said to be the two players the Blues are willing to part with in order to get Gordon to Stamford Bridge.

It's unsure whether Everton will accept this deal but they have registered their interest in both of the Chelsea players this summer, so it is positive news for Blues fans.

Read More Chelsea Stories