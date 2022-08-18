Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Offer Two Players for Everton’s Anthony Gordon

Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Everton's Anthony Gordon and they've offered two players as a part of the deal.

In the last week, Todd Boehly has stepped up Chelsea's interest in Everton starlet Anthony Gordon.

The Blues have had two bids rejected by the Merseyside club, the first one being worth £40million and the second being £45million.

Frank Lampard wants to keep the Scouser as a part of his team and they value him at £50million.

After losing Richarlison to Tottenham this summer, they don't want to lose another key player weeks before the transfer window shuts.

Anthony Gordon

However, this summer, Everton have shown a lot of interest in the likes of Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In fact, a recent report claimed that the Albanian striker is still the Toffees' number one target this window.

Unfortunately for the Merseyside club, Thomas Tuchel wants to keep Broja and the Blues are set to offer him a new contract.

Billy Gilmour
Michy Batshuayi

Football Insider are now reporting that Chelsea are readying a new offer for Gordon which includes two players plus cash.

Gilmour and Michy Batshuayi are said to be the two players the Blues are willing to part with in order to get Gordon to Stamford Bridge.

It's unsure whether Everton will accept this deal but they have registered their interest in both of the Chelsea players this summer, so it is positive news for Blues fans.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Aubameyang and Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Confident In Securing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang From Barcelona

By Melissa Edwards5 minutes ago
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Chelsea Looks To Block Ethan Ampadus Exit Until The Club Finds New Defender

By Connor Dossi-White47 minutes ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Chelsea To Meet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Barcelona Representatives Today

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Chelsea Target Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Not Interested In Manchester United

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
Billy Gilmour
Transfer News

Report: Scottish Youngster Billy Gilmour Wants To Leave Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Confident In Aubameyang Bid Being Accepted

By Luka Foley2 hours ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open To Christian Pulisic Loan

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'Focused' On Chelsea Bid

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago