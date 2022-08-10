Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea 'Offered' Frenkie de Jong By Barcelona

The saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong continues to rumble on, with Chelsea the latest club rumored to be interested. 

Given the nature of Chelsea and Barcelona's current standing, it is hardly a surprise to see Frenkie de Jong rumored to be heading to West London. The Spanish club are looking to move him on, given their current financial state, and Chelsea are a realistic option. 

Barcelona are trying to offload the Dutchman in order to both register their latest signings and conduct future business during the rest of the window. 

Frenkie de Jong

The latest news surrounding Chelsea and the midfielder was reported by Nizaar Kinsella on Tuesday. The club and de Jong are still locked in a dispute surrounding his deferred wages, a figure that is reported to be around £17 million.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is said to be a fan of the Dutchman and sees this as a potential opportunity to get a talented player in a cut-price deal. Moving for de Jong would involve usurping Manchester United's interest in him, interest that has been present the entire window.

Frenkie de Jong

It remains to be seen if the Blues will act on their interest in the 25-year-old. With Leicester City's Wesley Fofana said to be their primary target for the remainder of the window, it would likely be difficult to negotiate another tedious transfer like de Jong concurrently. 

