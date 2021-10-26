Report: Chelsea Offered Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea have been offered Juventus centre-back Mattijs de Lift, according to reports.

The Blues currently have one of the strongest defensive lineups in world football, having kept more clean sheets than they have conceded goals this season so far.

However, several Blues defenders will be out of contract at the end of the season and the club is looking to reinforce their defence.

As per Goal.com, de Ligt has been offered to Chelsea as the Turin-based side are looking to offload him.

The Dutch international's salary currently stands at £280,000 a week, with many add-ons enabling him to earn more in bonuses.

De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has publicly said he wants his client to leave Juventus in the summer 2022, lining up perfectly with Chelsea's several defenders' contracts expiring.

At present, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract in the summer of 2022.

Christensen has not spoken to Chelsea in two months over a contract extension. However, he was offered a new four year contract in August.

Rudiger is also yet to arrange new contracts and is likely to leave Chelsea on a free transfer, amidst a lot of interest from several European clubs such as Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to name a few.

Thiago Silva is also likely to leave the club at the end of the season, with his footballing career reaching its culmination soon enough.

Azpilicueta on the other hand, seems content at the club and confident over his position.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can"

