Report: Chelsea 'Offered' RB Leipzig Midfielder Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are one of several top European clubs to have been offered RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to reports.

The midfielder has been in fine form this season and recently netted a hattrick against Manchester City in the Champions League group stages.

As per Santi Aouna, Nkunku's agent has offered him to clubs as they anticiapte a 'hectic summer'.

Nkunku has previously played under Thomas Tuchel during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Leipzing in 2019, where he briefly played with Chelsea's Timo Werner.

The report continues to state that Tuchel is 'keen to work with the midfielder again' after an improvement in performances in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder has netted nine goals in just 10 games this season in all competitions, catching the eye of several clubs.

His agent Pini Zahavi, who also represents Chelsea's Emerson, has offered his client to Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City over a move next summer.

The Blues could be in the market for a midfielder if they decide against signing Saul Niguez on a permanent transfer after his season-long loan move.

Chelsea lack goals from midfield and could see Nkunku as the perfect option to provide a new outlook as N'Golo Kante and Jorginho head later into their 30's.

