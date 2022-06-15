Report: Chelsea Offered The Chance To Bring In Barcelona Full-Back Sergino Dest

Thomas Tuchel will have the chance to add Sergino Dest to his squad this summer, according to 90min.

Barcelona are willing to let the 21-year-old leave after only two years at the club.

Dest has made a total of 72 appearances for Barcelona and has scored three goals in doing so.

With Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta both being linked to the Spanish giants, it is believed that Barca would be willing to exchange one of these players for the former Ajax defender.

This could be an improvisation that could allow the moves to take place. Marcos Alonso has now told the club that he intends on leaving for the five-time Champions League winners.

Alonso is out of contract next summer.

The Chelsea captain has also been rumoured to make a return to his home country and has held talks with Barca, although there is still hope at Stamford Bridge that he will sign a contract extension.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 32-year-old has won numerous trophies with the South London club, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League.

However, he is currently a free agent.

Azpilicueta joined back in 2012 and has subsequently made 476 appearances since. His performances for his club have as a result earned him 40 caps for the Spanish national team.

An exchange between the players could help a deal take place.

Read More Chelsea Coverage

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner