Report: Chelsea Offered The Chance To Sign Lazio Midfielder Milinkovic-Savic

Chelsea have the opportunity to sign Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been linked to a whole host of teams around Europe over the last few years, however, he has remained in Italy the whole time.

Now might be the time for the midfielder to make the move to England and explore a new challenge.

Milinkovic-Savic

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio in 2015 and has made 294 appearances, whilst winning three major titles. He has scored 58 goals, playing on the right hand side of a midfield three.

A midfielder is not currently a priority for Todd Boehly, with gaps in defence and attack the initial target.

However once this is sorted, there is no reason why a move for the Serbian central midfielder couldn't be made.

Milinkovic-Savic would join Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the middle of the park at Stamford Bridge. In Thomas Tuchel's 3-4-3 system, there is room for only two of these players.

The Spanish-born midfielder still has two years left on his contract, which could make negotiations slightly harder. 

According to the Daily Mail, a move for him is on the cards. His £69 million price tag could be a possible be an issue though.

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year

Romelu Lukaku
News

News: Romelu Lukaku Lands In Italy Following His Loan Move Back To Inter Milan

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Make Move For Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly

By Owen Cummings17 hours ago

By Owen Cummings17 hours ago
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Making A Move For Manchester City Left-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Owen Cummings17 hours ago

By Owen Cummings17 hours ago
Zak Sturge
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Securing A Deal For Brighton Youngster Zak Sturge

By Melissa Edwards19 hours ago

By Melissa Edwards19 hours ago
imago1012191583h
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Have £60 Million Bid Accepted For Leeds Super Star Raphinha

By Connor Dossi-White20 hours ago

By Connor Dossi-White20 hours ago
Nathan
Transfer News

Why Manchester City Defender Nathan Ake Is The Perfect Centre-Half For Chelsea

By Owen CummingsJun 27, 2022

By Owen CummingsJun 27, 2022
Nathan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Manchester City Over Double Swoop of Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake

By Finn GlowackiJun 27, 2022

By Finn GlowackiJun 27, 2022
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Bid For Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is 'Imminent'

By Stephen SmithJun 27, 2022

By Stephen SmithJun 27, 2022