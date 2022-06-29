Report: Chelsea Offered The Chance To Sign Lazio Midfielder Milinkovic-Savic

Chelsea have the opportunity to sign Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been linked to a whole host of teams around Europe over the last few years, however, he has remained in Italy the whole time.

Now might be the time for the midfielder to make the move to England and explore a new challenge.

IMAGO / MN Press Photo

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio in 2015 and has made 294 appearances, whilst winning three major titles. He has scored 58 goals, playing on the right hand side of a midfield three.

A midfielder is not currently a priority for Todd Boehly, with gaps in defence and attack the initial target.

However once this is sorted, there is no reason why a move for the Serbian central midfielder couldn't be made.

Milinkovic-Savic would join Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the middle of the park at Stamford Bridge. In Thomas Tuchel's 3-4-3 system, there is room for only two of these players.

The Spanish-born midfielder still has two years left on his contract, which could make negotiations slightly harder.

According to the Daily Mail, a move for him is on the cards. His £69 million price tag could be a possible be an issue though.

Read More Chelsea Coverage

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More