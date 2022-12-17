Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Offered The Chance To Sign Matheus Cunha

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid since the summer and the rumours around his future do not seem to be going away. 

A big factor as to why Cunha could leave in 2023 is the fact he missed out on the Brazil squad. Moving to a club where he will be guaranteed a starting spot will certainly be on his radar.

Chelsea have been offered to chance to sign the Brazilian.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid.

As reported by Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha as they look to sign a striker in the January window.

Cunha was linked to Manchester United in the summer for a reported fee of £50million but the deal never materialized. Wolves are a club linked with him most recently, and that is a deal that's gaining some traction.

Chelsea have not decided who they will move for in January but Cunha will definitely be acknowledged and kept on the radar. 

Matheus Cunha is expected to leave Atletico Madrid on 2023.

Joao Felix is another player the club have been offered, and there are other targets on the list for who they could possibly sign.

Cunha has struggled for form at times since joining Atletico, but a move to a new league under new circumstances could see him realise his full potential. One to keep an eye on.

