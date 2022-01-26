Report: Chelsea on Red Alert as Niklas Sule Heads Towards Bayern Munich Exit Door

Chelsea are on red alert as Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule will not renew his contract at the club, according to reports.

The Blues are reportedly keen on signing the centre-back as he is now set to leave the Bundesliga giants as a free agent at the end of the season.

He refused to sign a new deal at the German side and with Chelsea potentially losing some of their current options in the position, also as free agents, they could certainly make a move for him.

According to SPORT1, Sule was unable to agree with the new conditions that were presented to him by Bayern in a proposed deal, and that he would be up for a new challenge elsewhere.

Chelsea have shown interest in him and the defender has also been in contact with some of Europe's other top clubs, including Barcelona.

The report suggests that an agreement for a move could be reached soon, and he will leave the club as a free agent at the beginning of the summer.

There are already believed to be links between Bayern and Chelsea, with the former said to be a potential destination for the latter's Andreas Christensen, whose contract at the European Champions expires at the end of the season.

Sule joined the reigning and 30 time Bundesliga Champions from Hoffenheim in 2017, with the 26-year-old making 158 appearances in all competitions ever since, scoring six and assisting a further four.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christensen are all centre-backs who, at this rate, could leave Chelsea at the end of their contracts in the summer.

