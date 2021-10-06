October 6, 2021
Report: Chelsea on Red Alert as Niklas Sule 'Likely' to Leave Bayern Munich

Author:

Chelsea transfer target Niklas Sule is 'likely' to leave Bayern Munich at the end of his contract, according to reports in Germany.

The Blues could be in the market for a central defender, with Antonio Rudiger linked with a move in the opposite direction.

As per Sport1, a free transfer is 'likely' at this point in time.

Sule 3

The 26-year-old's contract with the German giants expires in 2022, meaning that Chelsea can negotiate with him over a free transfer for next summer.

The report continues to state that there are 'plenty of interested parties' for Sule, who has been impressive under Julian Nagelsmann this season and 'top clubs from England' have asked for the defender in the past few weeks.

Chelsea have been 'heavily linked' with the defender, and club officials at Bayern have stated that discussions are ongoing with the player's entourage - all options on the table, but a final decision on the player's future is yet to be taken.

Sule 2

The Hoffenheim academy graduate, who joined the Bavarians in 2017, registered 20 league appearances over the course of the 2020/21 campaign and is a beast, standing at six feet and five inches.

With Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Rudiger all out of contract next summer, the Blues could look to bring in Sule and would not have to pay a transfer fee to do so.

More Chelsea Coverage

Sule cover 2
