Report: Chelsea On Red Alert Over Joao Felix Situation

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Report: Chelsea On Red Alert Over Joao Felix Situation

Chelsea have been put on red alert over the situation surrounding Joao Felix.

The talent Joao Felix possesses has never been a question, even during his worst periods of form at Atletico Madrid. Some clubs just don't suit certain players, and that is evident with Felix and Atleti.

The Portuguese forward is now set to leave Spain in search for a new challenge, and dreams of playing in the Premier League on a regular basis. 

Chelsea are one of the clubs on high alert over the situation with Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid at the moment.

Joao Felix

Chelsea have eyes on the Joao Felix situation at Atletico Madrid.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are one of the Premier League clubs on red alert over the current situation surrounding Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid.

It was announced yesterday that Atletico were prepared to sell Joao Felix, as he has had a falling out with manager Diego Simeone. 

The club feel it is best for all parties, and Felix will be set to leave after the World Cup. The news is good for Chelsea and many other Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Chelsea are expected to really explore the possibility of signing Felix, but Arsenal also have an interest after the injury the Gabriel Jesus.

The fee Atletico want is expected to have to come down at some stage, with the Spanish side looking at around £86million as of now for Felix.

An interesting saga to keep an eye on for Chelsea.

