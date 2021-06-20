Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Luka Jovic

Sports Illustrated home
Could Luka Jovic be the answer to Chelsea's goalscoring problem?
Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to reports.

The Blues have previously been linked with the Serbian, who opted to join Real Madrid in 2019.

As per Spanish outlet AS, Real have decided on Jovic's transfer value and price the forward at £35 million, putting Chelsea on red alert.

Luka Jovic enjoyed success during loan spells at Eintracht Frankfurt

The 23-year-old bagged 17 goals in 32 appearances at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018/19, his best goalscoring season, to earn him a move to Real Madrid.

However, things haven't worked out for Jovic in Spain and he spent the end of last season back on loan in the Bundesliga.

If Chelsea wish to secure the striker, the Blues will have to battle it out with Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are in the market for a forward.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

