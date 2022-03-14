Report: Chelsea on 'Stand-By' for Leeds United Winger Raphinha Following Sale News

Chelsea are on stand-by in their pursuit for Leeds United winger Raphinha as Barcelona and Liverpool remain interested in the Brazilian, according to reports.

This comes after Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale before being sanctioned by the UK government, suspending any transfer activities within the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, this has led to a potential move for Raphinha being put on hold.

IMAGO / News Images

The Italian transfer insider wrote: "Barcelona are interested in Raphinha alongside Premier League clubs, including Liverpool (Chelsea wanted him, now in stand-by)."

It was previously reported that Chelsea were leading the race for the Brazilian, but their ownership issues have thrown any potential summer deals into doubt.

It is believed that the Brazilian will be available for as little as €25 million if Leeds are relegated and if they stay up he has a minimum fee release clause of €75m, which means that Leeds cannot stop any club who bids that amount.

football.london previously reported that Chelsea have held an interest in Raphinha since his days at Rennes during the 2019/20 campaign when Blues scouts were watching Senegalese international Edouard Mendy, as well as 19-year-old Edouardo Camavinga.

Raphinha was strongly linked with the Blues ahead of the January transfer window, but the 25-year-old ended up staying at Leeds.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The UK Government confirmed on Thursday that they would be sanctioning Abramovich, freezing his assets and finances following his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, which effectively paused the flow of money in and out of Chelsea.

The Club have been given a special licence to continue playing, with amendments made in recent days, to give them some more room to breathe, but they remain heavily restricted. They are unable to sell match tickets, merchandise or conduct any transfer activity including contract renewals.

Therefore, it looks unlikely that any transfers will be discussed until a new owner is in place at Stamford Bridge.

