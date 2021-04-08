Report: Chelsea 'on the lookout' for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembélé - contract decision expected in coming weeks

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Ousmane Dembélé's contract situation with there being uncertainty around the Barcelona star's future at the club.

The 23-year-old's form this season has persuaded the club to offer him a three-year contract extension past 2022, with the winger having backed 10 goals and four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

According to Spanish outlet Sport via Sport Witness, Chelsea and Juventus are closely monitoring the Frenchman's situation at the Camp Nou, with the club prepared to offload the former Dortmund man in the summer should he refuse to extend his stay at the club in the near future.

The report states that Dembélé is happy at the club and would like to tie himself down to a fresh long-term deal, but the player's entourage are concerned that the club will fail to meet the player's salary expectations.

Barcelona are understood to be keen to extend the forward's contract, but they would consider selling him at the end of the season if they fail to agree a contract extension to avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer.

Chelsea, who are in the running to sign an array of new attacking talent this summer, have shortlisted Dembélé as a possible addition up top as Thomas Tuchel looks to build a title-winning side after a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona suspect that talks with Juventus, who're themselves looking to invest in their frontline this summer, have convinced the attacker to hold off contract talks with the Blaugrana.

Should Chelsea manage to seal a move for the Frenchman, it'd be a valuable acquisition with there being doubts regarding Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as long-term assets for the club after a disappointing league campaign for the Blues.

