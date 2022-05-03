Chelsea are reportedly 'one of the closest' teams to signing Leicester City's Youri Tielemans at the end of the season.

The Belgian midfielder is available on a free transfer in 2023 as he will not extend his contract.

As per Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are the 'closest to closing their contract' with Tielemans.

However, he is reportedly waiting for a call from Real Madrid as that would be his preferred choice of next club.

The midfielder would be available on a cut-price this summer for between €40 and €60 million as his contract expires next season.

Much like Tielemans, Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's contracts expire next summer.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he wishes to sort the future of his stars out before then to avoid them leaving on free transfers.

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he said.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

Tielemans could be brought in to replace one of the two in midfield, with Jorginho heavily linked with a return to Italy.

