Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea One of the 'Closest' to Signing Leicester's Youri Tielemans

Chelsea are reportedly 'one of the closest' teams to signing Leicester City's Youri Tielemans at the end of the season.

The Belgian midfielder is available on a free transfer in 2023 as he will not extend his contract.

As per Spanish outlet AS,  Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are the 'closest to closing their contract' with Tielemans.

imago1011630736h

However, he is reportedly waiting for a call from Real Madrid as that would be his preferred choice of next club.

The midfielder would be available on a cut-price this summer for between €40 and €60 million as his contract expires next season.

Much like Tielemans, Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's contracts expire next summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he wishes to sort the future of his stars out before then to avoid them leaving on free transfers.

imago1002769164h

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he said.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

Tielemans could be brought in to replace one of the two in midfield, with Jorginho heavily linked with a return to Italy.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010113110h
News

Report: Ratcliffe Set to Meet Chelsea Stakeholders Despite Boehly Being Named Preferred Bidder

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011713733h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Still Considering' Sevilla's Jules Kounde on List of Defensive Targets

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1007847860h
News

'Excited for New Beginnings' - Mason Burstow Sends Chelsea Message Amid Charlton Athletic Departure

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011717934h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Thomas Tuchel Must Stop Snubbing Hakim Ziyech as Chelsea Struggle for Form in Attack

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1011305893h
News

Revealed: Date Todd Boehly is Confident of Being Named New Chelsea Owner

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago
imago1011718020h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Departure Set to be Sealed Soon

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago
imago1011705469h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Khayon Edwards Signs New Deal With Arsenal

By Rob Calcutt16 hours ago
imago1011716838h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Comments on 'Rare' Cesar Azpilicueta Mistake in Chelsea Loss to Everton

By Nick Emms17 hours ago