Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez won young player of the tournament at the World Cup for his performances with Argentina, and if his stocks weren't massive before the tournament they certainly are now.

The Benfica midfielder is the subject of a lot of interest from some top clubs around Europe. Liverpool and Real Madrid are showing interest, but Chelsea are reportedly also interested in his signature.

Chelsea have been searching for a new midfielder and they may feel like Fernandez could be the man.

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Record in Portugal, Chelsea are one of the clubs showing an interest in Enzo Fernandez as he looks to sort out his future in the next few months.

Benfica will not sell Fernandez for any less than his currently release clause of €120million, and that is the fee Chelsea will have to pay if they want to get their hands on the Argentina midfielder.

Liverpool have been pushing as far as reports in Portugal go, but Real Madrid have also been reported to be in the lead for the player.

Enzo Fernandez is expected to leave Benfica in 2023. IMAGO / Action Plus

Fernandez will be on a list for Chelsea which includes Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. It is a list a lot of the top clubs in Europe will have the exact same names on.

No immediate movement from Chelsea but definite interest for the player as it stands. Madrid would be regarded as current favourites to sign the Portugal man.

