Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Villarreal's Alex Baena

Alex Baena is having one of those seasons that makes all the top clubs take notice, and Chelsea are one of those clubs with an interest in the Spaniard. As stated by Fabrizio Romano, a winger is likely, and Baena could be the winger that the club go for.

Baena spent last season on loan at Girona in Spain, before returning to his parent club Villarreal. The winger has been unstoppable this season, and everyone is taking notice of the form he's exhibiting in La Liga and the Conference League for Villarreal.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest, and one English club may be favourites for his signature.

Alex Baena is a target for a number of English clubs. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to La Razon and Sport, Chelsea are among the list of English clubs interested in Alex Baena from Villarreal. The winger has been in sublime form for the yellow submarine this season, scoring six goals and assisting two in ten appearances for them this season.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are among Chelsea's rivals for the player, and City will feel they have a slight advantage due to the player's time at Girona. City Football Group own Girona, and agreements or promises could have been made by the player during his time there in regards to the future.

Chelsea however are in the market for a winger, and will pursue one in the coming months. If Rafael Leao signs a new deal, keep an eye on Alex Baena.

