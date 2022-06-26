Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea One of Three Clubs That Could Sign PSG and Brazil Star Neymar

Chelsea are one of only three teams that could welcome PSG and Brazil star Neymar to their club this summer alongside Newcastle United and Manchester United, according to reports. 

Brazilian Neymar has been linked with a move away from the French capital for a couple of seasons now although this could potentially be the year that he finally moves on. 

Neymar Thomas Tuchel

Neymar, 30, became the most expensive footballer in history when he moved to PSG from Barcelona for a fee of £220 million in 2018, and has spent five years with the French giants. 

According to reports, PSG and Juventus have been in discussion about a deal for the Brazilian however the biggest hurdle to overcome would be his high wage demands. 

There are only three teams that would be financially capable to sign Neymar with one of which being Chelsea. New owner Todd Boehly has promised his manager Thomas Tuchel that there will be a minimum of 6 players joining his squad this summer. 

Neymar

Should Neymar make the move to Stamford Bridge this summer, he would be reunited with fellow Brazil teammate and former PSG captain Thiago Silva, but also former manager Tuchel.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel worked with Neymar at the French club and guided PSG to their first ever Champions League final in 2020 where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the final. 

Following that season, PSG have struggled for success in the Champions League and following this seasons premature exit, it led to many Parisian's turning against the likes of Neymar due to their poor performances. 

