Report: Chelsea One of Trio of Premier League Sides Interested in Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar

Chelsea are said to be one of a trio of Premier League sides that are showing interest in signing Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, according to reports. 

The Slovakian international has been one of Inter's key players this season, with the Italian giants currently sitting behind rivals AC Milan in the race for the Serie A title. 

With Chelsea set to lose at least two central defenders at the end of the season, they will be looking towards the transfer market to find their replacements. 

imago1011963345h

As per Gazzetta dello Sport the Blues are interested in the 27-year-old defender, as well as fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

They are said to be ready to 'build golden bridges' to sign the centre-back from the Serie A for their campaigns after the summer.

However Inter are believed to be trying to tie the defender down to a new contract which will see him stay at the club until 2027.

The report also says that they are in a 'hurry' to do so, as they look to ensure that one of their key defenders remains a part of their backline for next season.

imago1011803627h

Skriniar currently earns €3.5 million a season, but he could be offered a salary of €4.5 million with bonuses included and his contract could 'exceed' €5 million in future years.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season when their respective contracts at Stamford Bridge run out.

Cesar Azpilicueta may also depart in the summer, with the the Blues captain and Spanish international heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

