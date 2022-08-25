Report: Chelsea Only Want Permanent Exit For Hakim Ziyech
With Antony seemingly nearing an exit, Ajax have lined up Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech as his replacement, though negotiations over the Morrocan have proved difficult.
Since joining from Ajax, forward Hakim Ziyech has struggled to recapture the form he displayed in the Eredivisie. His patches of form have proven to be fleeting, so much so that a return back to Ajax is inching closer.
On Wednesday, Dutch journalist Gerjan Hamstelaar provided the latest surrounding Ajax's pursuit of the 29-year-old. According to Hamstelaar, Chelsea have communicated that they will only sanction his exit if it is on a permanent transfer and are not willing to loan him.
Additionally, the Blues are reportedly demanding too much for the forward and Ajax are prepared to pursue other options should the price of Ziyech continue to be prohibitive.
Chelsea will know that Ajax are flush with cash, following their sale of Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United and the likely sale of Brazilian forward Antony to United as well. It would not be surprising if the west London side are not willing to budge on their price tag.
This opportunity to return to a club he performed well at will surely appeal to the Moroccan. He has struggled for consistency in the Premier League and will back himself to return to his best in a league he has starred in before.
