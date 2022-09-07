Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Open Contract Talks With Mason Mount

Having now secured Reece James', Chelsea are now moving onto tying down fellow academy product Mason Mount.

In Mason Mount, Chelsea have a building block for the foreseeable future. Born and raised a fan of the club, he knows what it means to wear the shirt and Chelsea are moving to ensure it is the only shirt he dons in his career.

The Blues recently managed to tie down right-back Reece James to a contract extension and are now moving their priority to Mount's future. 

Mason Mount

Echoing other similar reports, Nizaar Kinsella provided details surrounding the recent meetings regarding the Englishman's contract situation. 

According to Kinsella, provisional contract discussions have already taken place between owner Todd Boehly and Mount. Two years remain on his current deal but Chelsea wish to show their commitment to him in the form of vastly increased wages. 

There has been no formal offer yet to the 23-year-old's representation, but he is understood to be happy with life at Stamford Bridge and all parties involved are optimistic that an agreement will be found.

Mason Mount

Negotiations for Reece James were concluded in around two weeks, but it is expected to take a bit longer for a conclusion to be reached with Mount, though this has not made any party less confident that an agreement is on the horizon. 

