Report: Jules Kounde 'Open' to Chelsea Move as Blues Open Talks With Sevilla

The defender could be set for switch to London.

Chelsea have opened official talks with Europa League winner's Sevilla over signing defender Jules Kounde this summer and the defender is open to a move, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has a release clause worth €80 million as the Blues set their sights on the French international.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla for the defender, who is 'open' to a move to the Blues.

It has been previously reported that Tottenham were interested in the defender but Kounde is not willing to move to North London due to the lack of Champions League football on offer next season.

Chelsea hold an advantage over Tottenham after winning the Champions League last season and have now opened official talks over signing the defender.

Romano proceeds to report that Kounde is 'open to accept Chelsea' as his next club. It is now up to Sevilla and Chelsea to reach an agreement over the defender.

With an €80 million release clause, the Blues could trigger this to free Kounde from the La Liga club.

With Kurt Zouma strongly linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, Chelsea are in the race for Kounde.



The Chelsea defender has been linked with a reunion with former Blue Jose Mourinho at AS Roma whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Tottenham are all interested in the defender.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

