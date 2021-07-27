Report: Jules Kounde 'Open' to Chelsea Move as Blues Open Talks With Sevilla

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Open Official Talks with Sevilla Over Defender Jules Kounde Who is 'Open' to Move

The defender could be set for switch to London.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea have opened official talks with Europa League winner's Sevilla over signing defender Jules Kounde this summer and the defender is open to a move, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has a release clause worth €80 million as the Blues set their sights on the French international.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla for the defender, who is 'open' to a move to the Blues.

Kounde 1

It has been previously reported that Tottenham were interested in the defender but Kounde is not willing to move to North London due to the lack of Champions League football on offer next season.

Chelsea  hold an advantage over Tottenham after winning the Champions League last season and have now opened official talks over signing the defender.

Romano proceeds to report that Kounde is 'open to accept Chelsea' as his next club. It is now up to Sevilla and Chelsea to reach an agreement over the defender.

Kounde cover 1

With an €80 million release clause, the Blues could trigger this to free Kounde from the La Liga club.

With Kurt Zouma strongly linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, Chelsea are in the race for Kounde.

The Chelsea defender has been linked with a reunion with former Blue Jose Mourinho at AS Roma whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Tottenham are all interested in the defender.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34268817
Transfer News

Erling Haaland Discusses €175M Pricetag Amid Chelsea Interest

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Expected to Join Chelsea After 'Agreeing' Blues Switch

sipa_33295332
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde 'Open' to Chelsea Move as Blues Open Talks With Sevilla

1002721061
News

Report: Seven Players Set to Miss Out on Bournemouth Clash Revealed

Broja 2
News

Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Reflects on Vitesse Loan Spell

1002721061
Match Coverage

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

DS2.jfif
News

'It's Good to Be Back' - Chelsea Defender Dujon Sterling Delivers Verdict on Pre-Season Return

DS.jfif
News

'I Have Learnt a Lot' - Dujon Sterling Enjoying Training Under Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel