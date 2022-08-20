Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Jorginho's Representatives Over A New Contract

Jorginho's contract is set to expire at the end of next year but the Italians representatives insist staying at Stamford Bridge is a priority for the player.

The 30-year-old has been a great servant to the Blues, joining the club back in 2018 from Napoli, since joining the side Jorginho has won the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup.

During that time the penalty specialist managed to come third in the 2021 Ballon'Dor after winning the Champions League with Chelsea and the Euros with his national team Italy.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Chelsea has opened talks with Jorginho's team regarding a contract renewal. Contact has been made and a new deal seems to be promising.

The 30-year-old has started both games this season in Thomas Tuchels's squad, scoring the only goal in the Blue's opening game against Everton, slotting a penalty away right before halftime.

Jorginho gained interest from Juventus this summer and was nearly included in a swap deal for defender Mattijs De Ligt. After the Dutchmen signed for Bayern Munich, the Italian side continued to show interest however talks slowly broke down.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Chelsea has signed Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan for a fee of £12 million signing a six-year contract, the teenage midfielder has been brought in to eventually take Jorginho's spot in Tuchel's squad.

Casadei is set to play with Chelsea's under 21s and split training between the first team and youth level after never making a senior appearance for Inter Milan.

