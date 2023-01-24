Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Thiago Silva Over New Deal

Chelsea have now opened talks with centre-back Thiago Silva over a new deal at the club, and there is some confidence that an agreement can be reached.

Silva wants to stay at the club and Chelsea want to keep him around due to his invaluable experience of the game and his ability to still be able to contribute to the starting eleven.

It is not expected to be long until a new deal will be agreed.

Chelsea have opened talks with Thiago Silva over a new deal. IMAGO / News Images

According to Simon Johnson of the Athletic, talks have already started over a new deal for Thiago Silva at the club, and there's a belief that a deal can be agreed.

Chelsea have always maintained that they want to keep Thiago Silva at the club even with the new centre-back signings they've brought in. He is still viewed as an important part of the squad.

Age seems to be just a number for Silva, but there will come a time when he is too old to play at the highest level. The new deal is expected to be at most a 2-year deal.

Thiago Silva wants to stay at Chelsea. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

It is not expected to take long for the deal to be settled and agreed. Both parties want the same thing, and there's a feeling around the club that an agreement can be reached in the coming weeks.

Thiago Silva is set to stay at Chelsea beyond this season, and the agreement is expected very soon.

