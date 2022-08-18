Report: Chelsea Open To Christian Pulisic Loan

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move away from London in the past and his club is reportedly more open to this move now.

Throughout last season, Chelsea's forwards struggled to consistently score goals. Christian Pulisic fell into this category and could now be on his way out the door at Stamford Bridge in a bid to revitalize his club career.

Along with various other reports, Ben Jacobs expanded on the American's future on Wednesday. He claims that the Blues are open to the forward departing on loan this summer, following reports regarding Manchester United's supposed interest.

Jacobs has reportedly been told the USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter has advised Pulisic that he should look to depart to get regular game time. He is an automatic starter on the national team but will want to be playing regularly in order to maintain form.

Both Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, who has struggled to stay healthy and stake his claim to a starting role in Thomas Tuchel's side in recent years.

The American is also said to be interested in a move to the Serie A, should the opportunity arise. Juventus have been interested but it is uncertain if they will materialize this interest in the form of a bid, though Pulisic has spoken to Weston McKennie regarding a move.

