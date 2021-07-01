Report: Tuchel 'Would Like to Sell' This Chelsea Star

The wing-back could be heading for the exit door.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to offload Chelsea and Italy defender Emerson Palmieri this summer, according to reports.

The Blues currently have three left-backs in the squad and a departure is likely for one of Emerson or Marcos Alonso, with Ben Chilwell set to keep his place next season.

As per Il Messaggero, via Sport Witness, Tuchel 'would like to sell Emerson' in this transfer window.

Emerson Palmieri is currently on international duty with Italy at Euro 2020 Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA/BPA

Emerson has previously been linked with a move back to Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli all interested in signing the wing-back.

However, his team-mate Alonso has also attracted interest with Inter Milan and Barcelona eyeing up the Spaniard.

Chelsea have been linked with AS Roma and Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola as a possible replacement for Emerson and Alonso if both were to leave this summer.



Emerson has previously opened up about his Chelsea future, speaking before Euro 2020.

What has Emerson said?

Speaking to the Telegraph, he said: "I try not to think much about these issues. I have my personal goals and believe the best answer that I can offer about it is on the pitch, doing my work well. In the end, everything happens the way it is supposed to happen, so l have no concern about that."

“Of course, the Euros has always been my focus. If you are not playing much (for club), you naturally have to train a bit more, work harder, so when the chance comes around, you are in your best form – and that’s what I did because in the national team you need to be at your peak physical condition.

Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO

"I had a season where things didn’t exactly happen as planned, but I think you have to find a silver lining in the middle of this – it was a season where I learned a lot. It all comes down to being happy, training seriously and then letting the coach make his choices. It worked for me this way at Roma and after three trophies, I believe that it’s working at Chelsea, too.

"I have a clear conscience that I give my best every day to help the team, even if it’s hard to tell from outside."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube