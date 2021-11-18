Report: Chelsea Open to Hakim Ziyech Loan in January Amid Barcelona & Borussia Dortmund Interest

Chelsea are open to a straight loan deal regarding Hakim Ziyech amid interest from teams in Europe, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's future at Stamford Bridge has come into question in recent weeks as per the latest reports from abroad.

It's been claimed the Blues could be open to allowing the Moroccan to depart in the January transfer window with Borussia Dortmund signalling their interest.

Barcelona and AC Milan have also been credited with interest in the Chelsea winger.

Now Calciomercato in Italy report Chelsea have switched their stance from the summer which refused to allow him to leave on a straight loan.

They claim Thomas Tuchel's side are now open to the idea of a loan deal, however would prefer to include an obligation to buy clause in a transfer if a deal was to be struck.

Dortmund are 'observing the situation in the background' while Barcelona remain keen admirers.

Barcelona had 'concrete interest' in the summer and would be willing to cover his entire salary, while AC Milan would be reluctant to do so.

With games coming thick and fast until the end of the year, Tuchel is likely to need Ziyech in the coming weeks and months. So if a deal is to happen for him to leave the club, it'll have to be firmly on terms that suit Chelsea.

