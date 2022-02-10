Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Open to Offers for Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea are open to listen to offers for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Since arriving in west London back in 2018 for a world record transfer fee of £71.6 million, Kepa failed to hit the ground running under former managers Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.

However, under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel, the Spaniard's performances have improved and he now seems desperate to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

imago1009564774h

As reported by football.london, Chelsea are open to offers for 26-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the European champions are in no rush to get rid of him.

The Spaniard's value is likely to have dropped since he signed for the Blues in 2018, however his recent run of form is likely to have re-ignited interest from other clubs.

Read More

In Edouard Mendy's absence from Chelsea duty throughout January due to his international responsabilities, Kepa has been given the opportunity to start several high level games for his side.

However, with Mendy back training with the squad following his return from AFCON duty, Kepa's place as starting goalkeeper may be compromised again, with his place for the final of the CLub World Cup in doubt.

imago1009615434h

His performancs have impressed suitors across Europe, having faced Manchester City once and Tottenham three times in a matter of weeks.

As the Guardian reports, Chelsea even believe that Kepa should be Spain's no. 1 instead of options like Unai Simon or David de Gea.

