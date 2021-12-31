Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Report: Chelsea Open to Selling Ross Barkley on a Permanent Deal

Author:

Chelsea are open to selling Ross Barkley on a permanent deal, according to reports. 

The Blues midfielder joined the west London side in January 2018 from his boyhood club Everton, winning the FA Cup and Europa League since then. 

However despite him making 97 appearances, he has been unable to make a real impact at the club and he may well depart at some point in the near future. 

imago1008890034h

According to Goal, Barkley is one of two players who could leave in January should Chelsea's midfield injury woes not worsen.

Fellow Premier League sides Newcastle, Leeds and Burnley are said to be interested in his services, with a move potentially being on the cards in the January transfer window.

Lewis Baker is also thought to be on his way out of the club permanently, with the 26-year-old making just one appearance in his time at the side.

There were rumours Barkley would leave in the summer but he has remained a part of Thomas Tuchel's squad since then.

imago1008816927h

He has scored 11 and assisted 11 during his time at the club, with the majority of his appearances in blue coming in the 18/19 season under Maurizio Sarri.

So far this campaign Barkley has played 11 games for Tuchel, with the majority of his performances coming off the bench in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

The 28-year-old's last appearance came against Brentford in the latter competition last week, with Chelsea's win securing their progression to the quarter-finals against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

imago1008826842h
